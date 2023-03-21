April 1, 1927—March 15, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Roland Rohde, of Pardeeville, was born in a house on 2nd St. in Randolph, WI April 1, 1927 to William and Augusta (Rahn) Rohde and passed away at the Randolph Nursing Home March 15, 2023 at the age of 95 years 11 1/2 months.

Roland was the founder and owner of Rohde’s Sales and Service in Pardeeville from 1957-2005. He loved anything with an engine. He owned his first motorcycle as a teenager and worked for an Indian Motorcycle Dealer in Milwaukee in the 1940’s.

He joined the Marines in 1948 and built his own motorcycle while stationed in Guam just prior to the start of the Korean War.

He was a Harley-Davidson dealer in Pardeeville for 26 years. Roland first drove a steam engine for his father at the age of four, became a pilot at the age of 51, and built his own air boat at the age of 90. Roland always had a ready smile and a kind word for everyone he met.

Roland served his country as a Sergeant in the Marines, and a Major in the Civil Air Patrol. He continued to serve his community by being involved in many organizations including The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 and 8, EAA, Badger Auto Club, and was a founding member of the Pardeeville Lions Club. Roland loved Jesus and was a member of the North Scott Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, David Rohde of Carpentersville, IL; daughter, Joan (Curt) Coddington of Seward, NE; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Rohde of Waupun; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and host of friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence (Heath-Armstrong); son, Daniel Rohde; daughter, Nancy Becker and her husband Mark; father and mother, William and Augusta; sisters: Leona Leoffler and Shirley Koenig, and brother: Kenneth and Darwin Rohde.

Funeral service with full military honors will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville with Rev. Tom Grey and Rev. Curt Coddington co-officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.