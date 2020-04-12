Roland W. Koerner, 87; Beaver Dam

Roland William Koerner was born on July 12, 1932 in Burnett Township, to Carl and Angeline (Bartell) Koerner. He was a 1950 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Roland worked for Green Giant in Beaver Dam for many years. In his retirement, he worked for Hammer-Kavazanjian Farm outside of Beaver Dam. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and, when he was younger, he enjoyed bowling. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.