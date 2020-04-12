Roland W. Koerner, 87; Beaver Dam
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Roland W. Koerner, 87; Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam - Roland W. Koerner, age 87 of Beaver Dam, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Burial will be at Burnett Central Cemetery.

Roland William Koerner was born on July 12, 1932 in Burnett Township, to Carl and Angeline (Bartell) Koerner. He was a 1950 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Roland worked for Green Giant in Beaver Dam for many years. In his retirement, he worked for Hammer-Kavazanjian Farm outside of Beaver Dam. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and, when he was younger, he enjoyed bowling. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include two nieces and a nephew, Jane (Greg) Hechimovich of Burnett, Mary (Tom) Muenchow of West Allis, and Glenn (Carla) Koerner, of Burnett; other relatives and friends. Roland was preceded in death by parents; his twin brother, Robert Koerner; his brother, Edwin Koerner; and his nephew, Robert C. Koerner.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, in Horicon, is caring for the family. To leave condolences, please visit our website at www.MurrayFH.com.

Roland Koerner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News