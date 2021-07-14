 Skip to main content
Rolewicz, Andrea E.
Rolewicz, Andrea E.

MAUSTON - Andrea E. Rolewicz, age 46, of Mauston, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Gundersen Hospital in Lacrosse, Wis. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8. Visitation was at 10 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry's Funeral Home.

Andrea was born Nov. 19, 1974, in Palos Hills, Ill., to Daniel and Jean (Beatty) Matke. She enjoyed taking care of her two dogs, Popeye and Milo. Andrea was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lulamae; aunt, Fran; and stepfather, Andrew. Survivors include her three children, Daniel, Alyssa and Lucas; mother, Jean Beatty; father, Daniel (Anita) Matke; sister, Janet (Jim) Pietrzak; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Adrian), Andrew (Marika), Janet (Dustin) and Frank (Stormy); four great-nephews, Caiden, Easton, Brantly and Asher; and three cousins, Michael, Jay and Craig.

Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

