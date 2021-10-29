Roll, Thomas J.

Tom was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of William and Ruth (Schoonover) Roll. Tom served his country with the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He was a member of the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post 329, Briggsville, for 31 years. Tom married Pamela McFaul on Aug. 6, 1977, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Briggsville. He had worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Samuels Recycling for 32 years, retiring in 2010. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed playing horseshoes and bags. In his down time, he enjoyed watching westerns, hunting shows, and the Green Bay Packers.