Roll, Thomas J.

BRIGGSVILLE – Thomas J. Roll, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Briggsville on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children, after a 13-year, hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma.
Tom was born on Aug. 19, 1956, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of William and Ruth (Schoonover) Roll. Tom served his country with the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He was a member of the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post 329, Briggsville, for 31 years. Tom married Pamela McFaul on Aug. 6, 1977, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Briggsville. He had worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Samuels Recycling for 32 years, retiring in 2010. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed playing horseshoes and bags. In his down time, he enjoyed watching westerns, hunting shows, and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Roll; his children, Shana Roll, Holly Roll and Tom (Tonya) Roll; his grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Depies, Madison Roll, Christian Baxter, Tyler Baxter, and Alex Roll; his great-grandson, Teigan Depies; his mother-in-law, Barbara McFaul; his siblings, Arlene Kokesh, Mike (Laurie) Roll, Kathy (Joe) Perkins, Bill (Barb) Roll, Patti Fritz, Gerri (Doug) Parrott, Chris (Konni) Roll, and Lori (Matt) Moody; his four-legged best friends, Courage and Oliver; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Linden McFaul; and his brother-in-law, Louie Kokesh.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Briggsville, with military honors provided by Portage Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, Portage, and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank his hospice nurse, Ross, and the staff at Heartland Hospice, Dr. Mark Juckett and UW Carbone Cancer Center for their care and support. The family would also like to thank all of their friends and family for their love and concern, including those who stopped in to visit during these past few months.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
