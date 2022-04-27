Jan. 3, 1940—April 25, 2022

FOX LAKE—Roman “Brian” Weisensel, 82, of Fox Lake, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Randolph Health Center in Randolph, WI.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post # 146.

Roman Brian was born on January 3, 1940, the son of Roman John and Lucille Lorinda Loretta (Perronne) Weisensel. He was a 1957 graduate of Columbus High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957—1961 as an Airman First Class. On June 24, 1961, he was united in marriage with Anita Louise Winter at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, WI.

Brian grew up in Columbus and was a very hardworking young man, helping his father at the Texaco Station, working at the Pharmacy and mowing many lawns. He made his career as a salesman for fastener companies and Archie Monuments. Brian was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was also a past commander for the VFW Post #1163 of Beaver Dam. Brian was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed going hunting and fishing.

Brian is survived by his wife of 60-years Anita; his sons: John Weisensel (Wanda Haeni) of Mayville, William Weisensel (Michelle Copeland) of Theresa; grandchildren: Megan (Brandon) Gutzlaff of Mayville, Michael (Chelsea) Weisensel of Kingman, AZ, and Andrew Weisensel of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Jenna Copeland; great-grandsons: Aden and Alyas Weisensel; his brother, Everett Joseph (Carol) Weisensel of Spring Green, WI; his sister, Ina Marie Solarzano of Georgia; sisters-in-law: Yolanda Weisensel of Rockford, IL, and Helen Weisensel of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Stanley and Lyle; sister, Bernell (Paul) Kovalaske.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.