Dec. 9, 1947—Dec. 8, 2022

PORTAGE – Ronald A. Hull, age 74, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born on December 9, 1947, in Antigo, the son of Aaron and Rita (Lacque) Hull.

He served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 until 1970, spending a year in Vietnam.

Ron married Elaine Washatko on December 19, 1970. He attended the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and graduated with a Biology degree.

Ron worked with the Social Security Administration for 23 years. He retired early and did bird research, which was his passion. Ron worked part-time at Daley’s Beverage Mart for many years.

He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, VFW Post #1707, Portage, the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard and the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology (WSO).

Ron loved his children and grandchildren and was a very giving man. He loved to give hugs and cheer people up. Ron was an avid birder, enjoyed hunting, especially deer, grouse and turkey, and was very involved with the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; their children: Greg (Christina) Hull, Andy (Wendy) Hull, and Marie (Bruce) Venne; five grandchildren: Justine Hull, Evie Hull, Dane Hull, Spencer Venne and Grayson Venne; two sisters: Candy Jansen and Lori (Kurt) Resch; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Hull, his mother, Rita Brush, his father, Aaron Hull, his in-laws, Eugene and Gertrude Washatko, and his stepfathers, Jack Remmington and Dale Brush.

Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Military Honors, provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Portage VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins St., Portage. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725, International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo, WI 53913 or St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, WI 53901.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.