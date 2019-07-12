Ronald “Ron” A. Baker, age 49, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on July 2, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1970, in Rockford, Illinois. Ron was united in marriage to Tammy on July 7, 2007.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Survivors include Tammy [Chad Miller and Kari (Mike) Buol] of Portage, daughter Allissa Regenold (Michael Lidholm) of Sun Prairie, siblings include Shelia Baker of North Carolina, Randy (Colleen) Baker of Montello, and John “JC” (Susan) Bratcher of Portage. He is also survived by other relatives and close friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Sue Bratcher, in 2013, his father Robert Raymond Baker, in 1997, and his brother Raymond Baker, in 1971.
Details for a memorial are pending.
Kratz Funeral Home – Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
