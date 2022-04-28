March 6, 1943—April 25, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Ronald C. Hardt, age 79, of Portage, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Ron was born on March 6, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Leonard and Josephine (Rogers) Hardt. He had worked as an engineer in manufacturing for 40-years. Ron was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage and had a lifetime membership in the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his son, Philip (Stacey) Hardt; his special friend, Judy LaMarche; his sister, Jolene Susan Martin; three stepchildren: Michael, Peter and Scott Slotowski; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Mae, and his brother, Leonard Rogers Hardt.

Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Jaime Benson officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Solon Mills, IL. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.