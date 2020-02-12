Ronald D. Richmond, Sauk City

Ronald D. Richmond, of Sauk City, born June 25, 1938, was called home on Feb. 3, 2020, after a lifetime of giving selfless love to his family and friends. Ron was predeceased by the love of his life, Yvonne Richmond; his parents, Lester and Josephine Richmond; and his brother, Fred. He leaves behind his daughters, Karol Acree, Renee Rosa, Teri Case (Brian) and Deb DePietro; his grandson, Matthew Acree (Andrea); great-granddaughters, Aimee and Ruby Acree; his brother, Mike; and his special friends, Joe and Erin Murphy.

He never looked for praises; he was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were never spoken. His wants were very few, and most of the time, his worries went unspoken too. He was there - a firm foundation, through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold onto in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings, the man we called our dad.