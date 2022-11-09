Aug. 20, 1937—Oct. 26, 2022

Ronald D. Thompson, 85, went home to Jesus on October 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Avalon Square, Waukesha, WI.

He was born in 1937 and raised in Mt. Horeb, WI, and received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Music Education from UW-Platteville. From 1960-76, Ron directed bands at Platteville High School (PHS) & Whitefish Bay High School, returning to PHS as Principal until 1982. He then moved onto administration at SWTC in Fennimore, and finally to MPTC in Beaver Dam, from which he retired.

For many years, Ron was a member of the traveling Paul Hemmer Orchestra. He also directed the adult choirs at Platteville United Methodist Church & Grace Presybterian Church (Beaver Dam).

Ron married Cheryll (nee Moling) in 1993 and she was his rock for nearly 30 years. Ron is also survived by daughters: Terese (Dan) Hummel and Tonja (Matt) Kaltenbrun, 9 grandchildren, 4 step-children, many step-grandchildren, a combined 12 great grandchildren, and many dear friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lorraine (nee Holum) Thompson, and his siblings: Dolores, Dudley, and Audrey (Wayne) Yapp.

Ron’s Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Hartford Bible Church – 621 Abbott Ave., Hartford, WI. Visitation from 10am-12pm, Memorial at Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ron’s name to Beaver Dam Area Community Theater.