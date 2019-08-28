Ronald E. Meeker, Sr., age 73, of Montello, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, surrounded by his loving family.
Remembrance of Life will be held at The Northwoods, N6510 Hwy 51, Portage on Friday, August 30th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
