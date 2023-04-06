Sept. 23, 1934—March 30, 2023
MAUSTON—Ronald Engevold, age 88, of Mauston, WI passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston with Pastor Joan Wittrock officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 1:00 PM.
Ronald was born September 23, 1934 in Whitehall, WI the son of Ole and Selma (Larvick) Engevold.
He was a man of many talents. Most notably, Owner and Operator of the Harmony Bar, a skilled semi truck driver and as a real estate agent.
He was a member of the Northern Light Lodge F&AM in Mauston and Camp Douglas Lodge #272, as well as a member of Zor Shrine and a past member of the Zor Shrine Midgets Parade Unit.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Susan; sons: Kenneth (Mary Jo) Engevold, Robbie (Debra) Engevold, Scott (Debra) Gallegos; daughters: Brenda (Randy Rasmussen) Engevold, Loreen (Tim Dietmeier) Buesing; grandchildren: Ethan Engevold, Hanna (Aaron) Johnson, Logan (Olivia) Daniels, Sarah Gallegos, Alex (Chloe) Buesing, and Bryce Buesing. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
