BARABOO - Ronald G. Wiatrok, 73, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on Feb. 1, 1946, to George and Kathryn (Webster) Wiatrok of Baraboo. He married Ann (Sprecher) Jensen on Feb. 20, 1971, and the marriage was blessed with four children.
Ron took great pride in his work ethic. For over two decades, he was a supervisor at Klein Industries, he then moved on to be the man behind “Harrington” at The Wisconsin Dells Greyhound Park, and retired in maintenance from St. Joseph’s Church and School.
Ron was a handyman, always working on projects. Some of his favorite things in life were: Wisconsin sports, NASCAR, fishing, spending time with family/friends and a cold Miller High Life. He was always the life of the party, and had a sense of humor that never disappointed.
Ron is survived by his children, Todd (Sheila Konichek), Cassandra, Lindsy (Jeremy) Clark; grandchildren, Kyla, Nathan, Jaelyn, Lucas, Jackson, Eliana and Caleb; sister, Donna (Ron) Cormican; the mother of his children, Ann Jensen; many nieces, nephews and cousins; best buds, Roscoe and Royce; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by two infant sons; daughter, Becky; his parents; and nephew, Aaron Cormican.
Ron’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Dr. Krszjzaniek for their care and giving him the comfort he needed in his final days.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. A celebration of his life will follow at North Shore Restaurant & Bar, E11614 Tranquility Lane, Baraboo, from Noon to 4 p.m.
