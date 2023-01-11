May 2, 1950—Jan. 7, 2023

MALONE—Ronald H. Henkel, (age 72) passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born son of Norbert and Elsie (nee Tarr) Henkel on May 2, 1950, in Hustisford, WI. Ron was a graduate of the class of 1968, at Mayville H.S. and a graduate of UW-Oshkosh in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Caves on November 16, 1974. Together they have a daughter Terra and a son Mason. Ron worked for John Deere Horicon Works for 28 years and retired in 2005. He enjoyed golfing with his Cocktail League and worked part-time at the Mayville Golf Club in the Pro Shop.

In 2009, Ron and Marsha moved to Eagle River, WI and enjoyed living on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. Many memories were made there with their children and grandchildren. Ron enjoyed many years up north riding on his pontoon boat, tubing with the grandchildren. He loved going to the sandbar, having campfires and musky fishing with his son. Ron and Marsha also enjoyed riding in their Corvette on long distant road trips and were members of the Headwaters Corvette Club. In the winter months their home away from home was in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. He enjoyed reading endlessly on the beach and being with Playa friends. In 2020, Ron and Marsha moved to Malone, WI to be closer to their family.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Marsha of 48 years; his daughter, Terra (Dean) Backhaus of Oakfield and his son, Mason (Chelsea nee Moser) Henkel of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren: Isabella and Easton Backhaus; and his brothers: Larry of Mayville and Dan of Glen Haven, WI. He is also survived by his two wonderful fur puppies, Whiskey and Bacardi and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Elsie Henkel, brothers David, Chuck and Richard.

A Private family service will take place on January, 13, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, WI The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Juneau is serving the family. On line condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com