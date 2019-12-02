WATERTOWN - Ronald H. Hensler, of Watertown, passed away from dementia on Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Ronald was born in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on April 8, 1933, to Lester and Dorothy (Behling) Hensler.
He attended and graduated from elementary school in Oak Grove, Wis. and attended High School in Juneau until his help was needed on the family farm.
Ronald joined the Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War on the USS Manchester. After four years of service, he was honorably discharged in 1955.
On Nov. 1, 1958, Ronald married the love of his life, Joanne Imig. They just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last month. He worked at Motor Transport until they closed in 1979. He then worked for Advance Transportation until his retirement in 1992. Ronald enjoyed his retirement by restoring antique farm tractors, fishing, and spending time with his family and dogs. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #189 and a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars #3709.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Joanne of Watertown; son, Mark (Michael) Pomponio-Hensler of Juneau; daughter, Vicki (Rick) Peterman of Juneau; grandchildren, Katie (YaTu) Steger of Brandenton, Fla., Elizabeth (Dyllan) Jensen of Montrose, Minn. and Derrick Peterman (Kenisha Scott) of Watertown; great-granddaughters, Reese and Charlotte Jensen; and a great-grandson due on Ronald’s birthday – April 8. He is further survived by brothers-in-law, Henry Lopez, Bill Kasten and Nick Schneider, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Paula Hibner, Jean Schneider and Sandy Sellnow; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Helen (Cordy) Sell, Beverly Kasten and Barbara Sellnow; sister-in-law, Patricia Lopez; brothers-in-law, Thomas Imig, Glenn “Bud” Hibner, Virgil Sell and Leroy Sellnow; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ronald was the last member of his immediate family.
The funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by American Legion Post #189, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia following the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Terry L. Turke for the care Ronald received over the years. Also, a special thanks to the staff of Park Terrace Memory Care at Marquardt Health Center and Marquardt Hospice Care for their wonderful treatment and care of Ronald over the last month.
