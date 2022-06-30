Oct. 31, 1932—June 23, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Ronald Halcarz, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:30 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells.

Ronald was born October 31, 1932, in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Clara (Mila) Halcarz. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp March 7, 1952 and was honorably discharged March 6, 1955.

In May of 1956 he married Loretta Kalata in Chicago. They met at a dance in Chicago and it was love at first sight! After adding four children to their family, they moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1969 and purchased Arrowhead Motel which they owned and operated for 20 years.

Ronald and Loretta loved to spend time with family and friends camping, fishing, snowmobiling and water and snow skiing. They loved their many vacations up North, various other destinations across the United States, Greece and Hawaii. Ronald was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Ronald was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; a son, Michael (Colleen); daughters: Diane Flint (widow), Dorothy (Scott) Sanftleben and Debra (Mark Nelson) Scoville; seven grandchildren: Rebecca, Lindsey, Jacob, Tyler, Samantha, Morgan and Valerie; and seven great-grandchildren: Brandon, Payton, Baine, Rosalee, Tucker, Brantley and Wrenlee. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Vivian Pitelka and son-in-law Jerry Flint.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the American Legion Post 187 of Wisconsin Dells would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.