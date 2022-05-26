April 25, 1935—May 23, 2022

UTICA, NY—Ronald Herbert Bornick, of Utica, NY, died on May 23, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ron was born in Portage, WI, on April 25, 1935. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and attended public school in Portage, where he played trumpet in the band, graduating in 1953. He attended Concordia College at River Forest for two years. In 1956, he graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.

He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for three years, stationed at an East Coast Niki Missile site. On August 18, 1962, he was united in marriage to Margaret Helene Morrison. This union was blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth and a son, David, who predeceased him.

Ron was an enthusiastic singer and, over the years, sang with several choral groups. He and Margaret founded Tapestry, the All-Centuries Singers. Ron enjoyed group rehearsals as much as performing. Tapestry became popular throughout Central New York and the ensemble also traveled abroad performing in several European countries. Ron also enjoyed Sacred Harp Singing, when he was able, traveling to weekend singings in the northeast as well as abroad.

Ron was a talented craftsman. He built and finished two houses in Clinton along with several appropriate outbuildings. He also built, whenever required, sturdy, serviceable items of furniture. His success inspired him to become a professional builder and so Contemporary Creations was founded.

Ron is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, David Grunenwald.

Because of the widespread pandemic, the family has requested no public viewing hours. Ronald’s burial will be private, attended only by his immediate family. If you wish, please remember Ron with a donation to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.