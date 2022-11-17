Nov. 24, 1945—Nov. 15, 2022

BARABOO—Ronald J. “Squirrel” Edwards, age 76, of Baraboo passed away unexpectedly at home after a long illness with family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Ronald, son of Philip and Pearl (Behnke) Edwards was born Nov. 24, 1945 in Baraboo. He attended Baraboo Schools.

Ron enlisted in the US Navy on Aug. 28, 1964 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on July 20, 1966 and continued to serve his country in the US Navy Reserves until 1969.

Ron met the love of his life, Mary Skerbeck, while working with the Skerbeck Carnival in Michigan. On Jan. 18, 1986 he was united in marriage to Mary Skerbeck at St. Joseph Catholic Church

After his discharge from the Navy, he worked at Badger Ordinance and later became a glazer for most of his working career at Baraboo area glass shops.

They started Edward’s Ice Cream in 1984 which is still in operation. Squirrel also owned and operated Squirrel’s Steam & Spray from 1989 until 2000 when he dissolved the business.

He was a NASCAR and Packer fan, enjoyed classic cars and family time at the family cabin in Cayuga. He also enjoyed spending time at his piece of paradise “Squirrel’s Retreat” in Rock Springs. Ron will be remembered for being a people person and having a charismatic personality who loved to tell a good story and shoot the breeze.

Ron and Mary were not blessed with children but over their almost 42 years together they had four faithful Labradors: Tara, Bowser, Ginger and Reba.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary; brother, Scott (Amy) Edwards; sister-in-law, Janet Edwards; aunt, Donna (Jerry) Brooks; uncle, Jim Edwards; mother-in-law, Arlene Altenburg; step-son, David Kahelski and his son, Ronald; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister and his brother, Jim Edwards.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Father Luke Powers officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home following the prayer service. A burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree, the Baraboo Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.