Ronald J. Sutton

Dec. 10. 1935—Oct. 4, 2022

MARKESAN—Ronald Joseph Sutton, age 86, of Markesan, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Ronald was born on December 10, 1935, in Clyman, the son of Lloyd H. and Anita E. (Gensch) Sutton. Ronald attended parochial school at St. Stephen’s Lutheran School and then Beaver Dam High School.

Ronald was united in marriage to Carol Swenson on October 13, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Together, Ronald and Carol raised four sons. He looked forward to summers spent at the camper on the Turtle/Lambeau Flowage creating memories with the family.

Ronald was a hard worker and managed local Kroger Grocery Stores for more than 14 years. After Kroger, Ronald purchased a local bowling alley, tavern, and restaurant which he named Sutton’s Inn. When Ronald was not working, he could be found hunting and fishing in the woods and waters of Green Lake County.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Carol Sutton; sons: Jeff Sutton, Steven (Shelly) Sutton, Brett (Terri) Sutton, and Greg (Maya) Sutton; grandchildren: Joseph (Lisa) Sutton, Joshua (Arianna) Sutton, Angela Sutton, Ryan Sutton, Nicole Sutton, Olivia Sutton, Jacob Sutton, Anita Sutton, and Jessica Sutton; sisters: Maryanne (Leo) Landry and Sandra (Larry) Vine; brother, James Sutton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd Sutton, and Rick Sutton; daughter-in-law, Susan Sutton; and other relatives.

A visitation for Ronald will take place on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, W3377 Main St., Manchester, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Plagenz officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.