Ronald John Schriver

Oct. 24, 1935—Nov. 1, 2022
MESA, AZ—Ron was larger than life, a proud Marine serving 6 years, devoted father, loving husband and loyal friend. He lived life to the fullest. Ron and Karen (second wife) were married for 37 years and lived a life in Mesa, Arizona without snow. On November 1, he passed peacefully at home with Karen by his side.
Ron is survived by (2) daughters: Toni Schriver, Julie David and (first wife) Barb Schriver of Madison. (2)grandchildren: Aaron and Alisha David, (2) step-children: Kelly (Rodney) Kritz of Janesville and Terry (Pam) Whales of Milan, IN. He will stay forever in our hearts and be truly missed .
