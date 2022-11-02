Oct. 27, 1941—Oct. 29, 2022

RANDOLPH—Ronald L. Lueptow, 81, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Ronald was born on October 27, 1941 in Beaver Dam to Forrest and Mildred (Abraham) Lueptow and was baptized on November 30, 1941. Ron attended St. Stephen’s Lutheran School in Beaver Dam and was confirmed there on May 20, 1956.

He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1960, going on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961–1965.

Ron was employed with Western Electric (acquired by AT&T, and later Lucent Technologies) for 36 years, from 1965 until 2001, when he temporarily retired. In 2001, he decided to go back to work for a short time at Tyco from 2001 until 2004.

Ron was married to Patricia Kelln on March 18, 1977 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, and they have been happily married for 45 years.

Ron was a dedicated servant to his church and his town. He was an active member of Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church in Randolph, where he served on the church council for several years. He was elected to the Randolph Village Board of Trustees from 2006 until 2016.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed gardening and canning pickles, he was an avid collector of Redwing crocks, and had a love of sea turtles. Ron was steadfast in everything he pursued and regularly invoked the family mantra, “it’s the Lueptow way or the wrong way”.

Ron is survived by his wife Pat; his children: Rex Lueptow, Roxanne (Earl) Booth, Randy (Barb) Lueptow, Renee Lueptow (Daniel Crabtree), Rae Ellen Lueptow (Joel Randall), and Tuesday (John, III) Shannon; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald (Nancy) Lueptow; nephew, Chad Lueptow; other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his grandsons: Ryan Higley and Joshua Lueptow.

A memorial gathering will be held at Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church in Randolph on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Daniel Schumann will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Patrol (seaturtlepatrolhhi.org), which promotes the continued existence of these endangered species.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.