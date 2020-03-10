Ronald Metz, 79, of Harrisville

Ronald Metz of Harrisville passed away at home on March 9, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was 79 years young. Ron was born and raised in Milwaukee to George and Elaine Metz. He defied the doctors' prognosis when he contracted polio as a teenager, and rarely let life limit him. After building their home, he and his family moved to Harrisville full time in 1976. He worked at Ray-O-Vac for 23 years prior to retiring. Ron loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.