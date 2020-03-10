Ronald Metz, 79, of Harrisville

Ronald Metz of Harrisville passed away at home on March 9, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was 79 years young. Ron was born and raised in Milwaukee to George and Elaine Metz. He defied the doctors' prognosis when he contracted polio as a teenager, and rarely let life limit him. After building their home, he and his family moved to Harrisville full time in 1976. He worked at Ray-O-Vac for 23 years prior to retiring. Ron loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
Ron is survived, and will be missed, by his significant other, Darlene Granger; daughters, Kathleen (Dean) Vogel of Florida, and Sandra (Michael) Hassell of Texas; grandchildren, Bobby (Meredith) Vogel, Aren (Becca) Vogel, RJ (Lina) Hassell and Chris (Lauren) Hassell. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Bobby Vogel, Jr., Matthew Vogel, Hayden Hassell, and Michael Hassell; mother, Elaine Jossart; siblings, Jim Metz, Rick (Gail) Metz, Barb (Tom) Johnson as well as Darlene’s family and friends.
Per Ron’s request, there will be no service.
STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE of Westfield is assisting the family with arrangements. www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
