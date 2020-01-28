Ronald Nelson, 77, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Ronald A. Nelson, 77, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hillside Manor after a short battle with cancer.
Ron was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Kankakee, Ill. to Alvin and Mary Lu (nee Palmer) Nelson. After graduating from college in Madison, he started his lifelong career in banking until his retirement. Ron enjoyed many things in life; family and friends, traveling, and cooking and baking. Ron lived in many different places, but always considered Southeast Wisconsin his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Ron is survived by his three daughters, Carrie (Greg) Siebers of Burlington, Cherie (Mark) Bethke of Racine and Candie (Derek) DeCamp of Burlington; four grandchildren, Sara Bethke, Kelly Bethke, Jesse Siebers and Cailey DeCamp; his sister, Dianne (Jimmy) Harrison of Texas; and his brother, Roger Nelson of California. He is further survived by a niece, several nephews, several cousins and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To honor Ron’s wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Ron’s name to the charity of one’s choice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)