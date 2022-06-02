Feb. 15, 1964—May 24, 2022

NEW LISBON—Ronald R. Raymond age 58 of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Ron was the son of Richard and Marilynn (Denman) Raymond and was born on February 15, 1964, in Mauston, WI. Ron was a 1982 graduate of Necedah High School.

Ron worked for Poellinger Electric as an electrician.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering on anything that he could, but most of all he enjoyed being a grandpa.

Ron is survived by his children: Brandy (Mark) Blum of New Lisbon, Tarra Rood of Elizabeth, CO.; son-in-law, Cliff Rood of Kenosha, Brianna Brewer of Mauston, Kerri (Justin Adkins) Brewer of Necedah; his father, Richard Raymond of New Lisbon; brothers: Al Glenn of TN, Ricky Raymond of New Lisbon; sister, Donna Crawford of WY; six grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and by many other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Julie Glenn; and a brother, Larry Glenn.

There are no services being planned at this time. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com