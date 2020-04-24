Ronald (Ron) R. Chase, 70, Portage

PORTAGE - Ronald (Ron) R. Chase, age 70 of Portage, passed away on April 19, 2020. Ron was born on Nov. 10, 1949, to Eva (Koebler) and Rodney Chase, in Rockford, Illinois.
Ron was a longtime resident of Portage. He worked at a wide variety of jobs through his life. Ron was a Bronze Star recipient for his time served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. One of Ron’s favorite past times was spending time at Ho Chunk. Ron was a very generous man always looking to give others thoughtful gifts.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother, father and 2 stepfathers.
Ron is survived by his siblings Robert, Randy, Rick (Tracy), Rodney (Debbie) and Rhonda (Kevin) Barker; his nephews Tony, Nathan and Brad; his nieces Angela, Michele, Erin and Ashley; his great niece Ashlyn and many cousins and friends.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date.
We would like to thank Agrace Hospice, the staff at the Columbia Health Care Center and the staff at the VA Hospital in Madison for their loving care.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
