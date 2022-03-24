Ronald V. Pearsall

Aug. 4, 1941—March 20, 2022

NECEDAH—Ronald V. “Bud” Pearsall, age 80 years, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 4, 1941, to James and Margaret (Bogardus) Pearsall in Elroy and graduated from the high school in Elroy.

Bud was a semi-truck driver all of his life and also worked in carpentry and stucco work. He enjoyed remodeling and fixing up houses, driving his RV to Texas, four wheeling and ATVing with his daughters and was a pilot and enjoyed flying.

He married Mary (Snyder) on January 21, 1984, in Mauston.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children: Kandi Connor, Kimberly Yount, Kaeleen (Dennis) Meeks, Helen Becker; step children: Marty Knapp, Tammy Knapp and Shirley August; twenty-two grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mary (Wayne) Randall, Kathy (Dave) Neitzel, Dan Pearsall and Rita (Dayton) Bruha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Pearsall; step son, Robert Lund; grandson, Brandon Wester and sister-in-law, Sharyl Pearsall.

A time of visitation to celebrate the life of Ronald “Bud” Pearsall will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com