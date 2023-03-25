July 12, 1941—March 17, 2023

MEQUON—The family of Ron Muehlhausen of Mequon, WI is saddened to announce Ron’s passing on March 17, 2023 in The Villages, FL, under the care of the Cornerstone Hospice House for his challenges with Parkinson’s Disease.

Ron was born July 12, 1941 in St Peter, MN to Warren and Lila (Sohm) Muehlhausen. He grew up on the family farm in Rush River, MN, attended country school, graduated from LeSueur High School, attended college at St. Cloud State University and graduated from Mankato State in 1964 with a BS in Political Science.

Ron married Nancy (Easterlund) in 1963 in Le Sueur, MN. A summer job at age 16 with the Green Giant Company of Le Sueur, MN led Ron into a 25 year career raising, harvesting, canning and managing green bean production facilities in Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, with the majority of time in Beaver Dam, WI. This background led to a long association with Nicklaus Enterprises, Inc. of Irma, WI again in green bean production. Ron then went back to Green Giant/Pillsbury in Minneapolis, MN for four years before retiring from the green bean business.

His association with Nicklaus Enterprises led him to become a founding member and President of Dealers Credit, Inc. A unique and premier finance company serving the outdoor power equip.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Easterlund) Muehlhausen; his sons: Matthew (Theresa), Mark and Michael (Jenny) Muehlhausen; five grandchildren; as well as his brother, Allan and Char (Horn) Muehlhausen; along with many nieces nephews relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Eldred and sister-in-law, Janell (nee Eastvold) Muehlhausen.

A visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur, MN from 10:30 a.m. until Noon on Friday, March 31, 2023. Family graveside services will held at Mound Cemetery following the visitation, There will be a lunch in the church Social Hall following the graveside service. www.koldenfuneralhome.com

Memorials preferred to Parkinson’s Foundation (Parkinson.org) or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (Michaeljfox.org).