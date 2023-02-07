June 28, 1967 - Feb. 1, 2023

COLUMBUS - Surrounded by loved ones, Roni Jo (Jakel) Sanders departed our world February 1, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Her steadfast resilience during the weeks following her diagnosis provided everyone a premier example of strength and perseverance.

Ronald and Joanne (Albrecht) Jakel welcomed Roni Jo to this world on June 28, 1967 in Beaver Dam. After graduating from Dodgeland High School in 1985, Roni Jo worked as a cashier and secretary at local businesses and later became a teacher's aide at Waterloo Elementary School.

She began pursuing a degree in Education at UW-Whitewater and graduated Summa Cum Laude in Spring 2004. For the following 18 years, Roni Jo was a part of the dedicated teaching team at Waterloo Middle School. She led the education of 5th and 6th grade students, loved interacting with them, and greatly appreciated when they would return years later to say hello.

She cherished spending time with her grandsons, enjoyed reading, taking pictures, and watching movies. Roni Jo was also a talented artist, and her creativity still shines through in everything she touched.

She was united in marriage to Brien on December 17, 2016, and together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Roni Jo's heart loved deeply, and she is survived by her husband, Brien Sanders; two sons: Jay (Frannie) Neuman and Sam DeBolt; seven grandsons: Chase, Elijah, Huxton, Dominic, Clayton, Vincent and Abe; parents, Ronald and Joanne Jakel; two sisters: Angela (William) King and Jode (David) Siedschlag; step-son, Dylan Sanders; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is further survived by students and co-workers, past and present, who were like family to her.

Roni Jo is reunited with her eldest sister, Kristine (Michael) Shea, who predeceased her in 1993, and her cousin and best friend, Jill Jakel, who predeceased her in 1974.

Visitation for Roni Jo will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorials in Roni Jo's memory can be directed to the Roni Jo Jakel Sanders Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers. Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.