Aug. 28, 1956—Jan. 9, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Ronney L. Fiegel, age 66, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Ronney will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Onildo Orellana will officiate.

Ronney was born on August 28, 1956 in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Harold and Doris (nee Kutzke) Fiegel. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1974.

Ron worked at McKinstry Furniture in Beaver Dam for many years. He also worked in the maintenance department at Walmart before retiring in 2020. Ron loved traveling and going to the beach. He enjoyed his flower gardens and he absolutely loved the Christmas season and all the decorations. Ron also enjoyed going to Lambeau Field to watch the Packers play and he was known to play the lottery quite often. Ron was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Fiegel of Beaver Dam; three children: Kristen, Timothy, and Adam, all of Beaver Dam; a brother, Ric (Connie) Fiegel of Beaver Dam; four sisters: Alice (James “Ace”) Oestreicher of Beaver Dam, Diane (Dan) Cupery of Beaver Dam, Shirley Thieme of Juneau, and Beverly King of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy Fiegel; and two brothers-in-law: Richard Thieme and David King.

If desired, memorials may be made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Building From Our Beliefs Fund.

Ron’s family would like to thank Rita, Ally, Annie, Kayla, Lola and Jeanette from Hillside Hospice for the love and care they showed to Ronney.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.