Root, Craig Ellsworth (Rooty)

PARDEEVILLE - Craig Ellsworth Root (Rooty), age 65 of Pardeeville, passed away June 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born February 15, 1955 in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Ellsworth Root and Lois Cornell. He married the love of his life Amy Caldwell Nov. 26, 2016 in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends at Pride of America Camping Resort in Pardeeville.
He retired from the US Navy in 1994. After many other part time jobs, he loved to take care of others lawns and was the lawn master on his zero turn. Craig loved the Packers and all Wisconsin sports teams. You would often see him in his gazebo at Pride of America, drinking his coffee, and working on his crossword puzzles. He was an avid camper and was the captain of the Pride of America horseshoe team. He also loved to golf, have a few Budweiser's with friends, and tell wonderful stories. The thing that Rooty was most known for was the love for his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them. His life was centered around his family and the joy that they brought to him.
Craig is survived by his wife Amy; children, McKinsie (Todd) Johnson, Ryan Root, Megan (Jim) Schraufnagel, Courtney (Adam) Carow, and Travis Ahlgren; mother Lois (Les) Cornell; mother-in-law, Jane Caldwell; brother, Greg (Joanne) Root; sisters, Dawn (John) Lunde, Jill Root; grandchildren, Kylee, Ashlynn, Aiden and Ellie Root, Cameran and Sienna Schrafnagel, Mya and Eli Johnson, Kendall Seewald and Beckett Carow; nieces and nephews Stacey, Tracy, Hope, Brian, and Chase Willie; many other friends and family.
Craig was preceded in death by their daughter Madison Root, father Ellsworth Root, sister Lori Root, aunts Audrey and Elaine Keller.
There will be a private burial with Military honors for family and his tribe at Leipsig Cemetery in Beaver Dam Saturday June 20, 2020.
We will be holding a celebration of life at the Thirsty Beaver in Beaver Dam on June 20, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. Please come and enjoy some music, memories and stories as we celebrate Rooty's life. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
