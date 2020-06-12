Root, Craig Ellsworth (Rooty)

He retired from the US Navy in 1994. After many other part time jobs, he loved to take care of others lawns and was the lawn master on his zero turn. Craig loved the Packers and all Wisconsin sports teams. You would often see him in his gazebo at Pride of America, drinking his coffee, and working on his crossword puzzles. He was an avid camper and was the captain of the Pride of America horseshoe team. He also loved to golf, have a few Budweiser's with friends, and tell wonderful stories. The thing that Rooty was most known for was the love for his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them. His life was centered around his family and the joy that they brought to him.