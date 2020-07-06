Root, Gregory Marc

OXNARD, Calif. - Gregory Marc Root, 67, of Oxnard, Calif., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Greg was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on July 7, 1952, to Ellsworth Root and Lois (Keller) Root. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Greg served in the United States Navy and retired from Coorstex of Ventura in 2018. He married the woman of his dreams, JoAnn Root (Bradshaw), (he told her on their 1st date she would be his wife).

Greg was happy on the open road taking JoAnn on trips between their homes in California and Colorado. Greg loved the Lord with all his heart and believed in blessing anyone in need. He was known as Grandpa Greg where he volunteered at his grandson's Christian school. Greg loved taking his grandkids to the park and walking Lucie, his dog. His generosity was legendary to his family, friends and others and evident in the neighborhood, looking after his neighbors. Greg loved NASCAR, the Packers and everything Wisconsin. You could always find M&M peanuts, black cherry soda and everything sweet that he offered during your visits.