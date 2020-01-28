Rosalie C. Waldo, 92, Portage

Rosalie C. Waldo, age 92, formerly of Montello, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage, surrounded by her family.

Rosalie was born on March 8, 1927, in Marquette County, the daughter of Jacob and Gertrude (Vaughn) Solterman. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Divine Savior Healthcare for 30 years, retiring on July 1, 1994. Rosalie was very family oriented. She enjoyed reading, keeping house and babysitting for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Figueroa and Mary (Don Saunders) Winkler, all of Portage; her grandchildren, Jeff (Angela) Gilbertson, of Montello, Thom (Maureen) Figueroa, of St. Joseph, Mich., Julie Ostmann, of Montello and Jamie (Resolve) Savage, of Hokah, Minn.; her great-grandchildren, Erin Friend, Maranda Dehn, Hayley Ostmann, Jacob Gilbertson, Josey Gilbertson and Elena Figueroa; her great-great grandchildren; her niece Arlene (Jerry) Tollison, of Portage, great niece, Cassandra Tollison, great-nephews, Keegan, John and Allan Tollison and their families, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Madonna Waldo in infancy, her great-niece, Sarah Tollison, her son-in-law, Gilbert Figueroa and her sister, Joanna Berkeypile,