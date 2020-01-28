Rosalie C. Waldo, 92, Portage

Rosalie C. Waldo, age 92, formerly of Montello, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage, surrounded by her family.
Rosalie was born on March 8, 1927, in Marquette County, the daughter of Jacob and Gertrude (Vaughn) Solterman. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Divine Savior Healthcare for 30 years, retiring on July 1, 1994. Rosalie was very family oriented. She enjoyed reading, keeping house and babysitting for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Figueroa and Mary (Don Saunders) Winkler, all of Portage; her grandchildren, Jeff (Angela) Gilbertson, of Montello, Thom (Maureen) Figueroa, of St. Joseph, Mich., Julie Ostmann, of Montello and Jamie (Resolve) Savage, of Hokah, Minn.; her great-grandchildren, Erin Friend, Maranda Dehn, Hayley Ostmann, Jacob Gilbertson, Josey Gilbertson and Elena Figueroa; her great-great grandchildren; her niece Arlene (Jerry) Tollison, of Portage, great niece, Cassandra Tollison, great-nephews, Keegan, John and Allan Tollison and their families, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Madonna Waldo in infancy, her great-niece, Sarah Tollison, her son-in-law, Gilbert Figueroa and her sister, Joanna Berkeypile,
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 277 E. Montello St., Montello, with Fr. Dale Grubba presiding. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Hwy 22N, Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Her family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Tivoli and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care and compassion.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
