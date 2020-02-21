Rosamunda Rataczak, 94, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Rosamunda Mary “Rose” (Hardy) Rataczak, 94, of rural Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Her wish was to remain at home and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Rose was born April 17, 1925 to William Henry and Mae (Dalton) Hardy. They lived and farmed with her grandparents, James and Ellen Hardy. In 1932, Henry purchased the farm next door where she has lived for 88 years.

Rose graduated from Montello High School in 1943. On Oct. 2, 1948, Rose married Francis Rataczak at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Buffalo Township. They continued to live and farm together for 64 years until our father passed March 26, 2012. Our mother was a member of St. Andrew Church, St. Ann’s Sodality, and played the organ for many years. She loved the annual church picnic. She said it was a “lot of work” but loved seeing and visiting with people. Rose always had a big garden and along with her mother and father raised chickens, ducks, and turkeys. She loved to paint by number and work with ceramics. Our mother and father loved to dance and go out to eat. She always liked deer season and the “hunting parties” and also enjoyed bowling.

