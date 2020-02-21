Rosamunda Rataczak, 94, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Rosamunda Mary “Rose” (Hardy) Rataczak, 94, of rural Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Her wish was to remain at home and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Rose was born April 17, 1925 to William Henry and Mae (Dalton) Hardy. They lived and farmed with her grandparents, James and Ellen Hardy. In 1932, Henry purchased the farm next door where she has lived for 88 years.
Rose graduated from Montello High School in 1943. On Oct. 2, 1948, Rose married Francis Rataczak at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Buffalo Township. They continued to live and farm together for 64 years until our father passed March 26, 2012. Our mother was a member of St. Andrew Church, St. Ann’s Sodality, and played the organ for many years. She loved the annual church picnic. She said it was a “lot of work” but loved seeing and visiting with people. Rose always had a big garden and along with her mother and father raised chickens, ducks, and turkeys. She loved to paint by number and work with ceramics. Our mother and father loved to dance and go out to eat. She always liked deer season and the “hunting parties” and also enjoyed bowling.
Rose worked for Brunt’s Diner, the Clover Leaf, and the Porter House. She helped Francis when he was assessor for Marcellon and New Haven Townships. Rose, Henry, and Francis delivered Wisconsin State Journal and Portage Daily Register papers for many years. Most of all, Rose loved her family, the family gatherings and hearing about what the grandkids were doing. She patiently waited for her first great-great-grandchild Charlotte, born Jan. 24, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Mary Ann (James) Bush, Clifford (Lori) Rataczak, and Joseph (Patricia Riley) Rataczak; grandchildren, Jerry (Dawn) Bush, Jennifer (Shawn) Jerome, Kevin (Sharon) Bush, Holly (Justin) Bartz, Whitney (Jon) Weedman, Michael Rataczak, and Brennan Rataczak; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Joshua) Dodge, Tyler (Nicole Gartland) Bush, Russell (Hannah) Bush, Rachael (Taylor Schmeckpeper) Bush, Hannah (Andrew Trotz) Jerome, Roland (Jenna Zick) Jerome, Gwendolyn and Owen Weedman, and Craig and Hunter Bartz; great-great granddaughter Charlotte Dodge; and sister-in-law May Rataczak. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mae, husband Francis, brother Joseph in 1923, sister Caroline in 1937, great granddaughter Jessica Marie, and her in-laws, Henry and Kate Rataczak.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Buffalo Township, with Father Mark Miller presiding. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
