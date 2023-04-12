July 6, 1955—April 8, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Rose A. Mallon, age 67, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family at Randolph Health Service.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday with Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Lowell.

The former Rose Ann Braker was born on July 6, 1955, in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Clarence and Carol (Nickel) Braker. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1974.

Rose was employed as a CNA at area nursing homes for many years. She was a devoted caregiver both professionally and personally as she lovingly cared for her husbands. Rose also enjoyed cooking and camping.

Rose is survived by her two children: Stephanie (Jacob) Holl of Horicon and Allen (Mark Strauss) Schneider of Madison; six grandchildren: Haylie (Ross) Jesseritz, McKennah Schneider, Mason Holl, Jada Holl, Keleigh Holl, and Leah Holl; her sisters: Kathy Rhode of Beaver Dam and Mary (Darell) Maas of Juneau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Sean Schneider; and three husbands: Dennis Schneider, Robert Mallon, and Ross Krautkramer.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to UW Hospitals, Agrace Hospice and Randolph Health Service for their care and compassion during Rose’s battle with cancer.

If desired memorials may be in Rose Mallon’s name to Agrace Hospice or Dodge County Humane Society.

