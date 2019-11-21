Rose (Alotta) Hibbard, age 96, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home, Sheboygan Falls, Wis.
Rose Hibbard was born in Manhattan, N.Y. and later moved with her family to Brooklyn, N.Y. Rose was the daughter of Vincent Alotta and Catherine (Fiore) Alotta. She worked as a secretary for Hotel Woodstock, Sperry Gyroscope Co., and the John Wiley & Sons (Publishing Co.) in Manhattan before marrying J. Stanley Hibbard in 1946. They had their first child, Richard, in N.Y. They later moved to Douglas Township near Endeavor, Wis. There, they had four more children: Thomas, Alice (Stevenson), Mark, and LeRoy Hibbard. In nearby Portage, Wis., Rose worked as a clerk at Montgomery Wards, as a secretary for the U.S. Selective Service System, and retired as a secretary from the General Engineering Company in Portage, Wis. after working there for almost 18 years.
Rose held offices in the Marquette County Homemakers Club; St. Mary’s Altar Society in Briggsville, Wis.; and the Jolly Squares Square/Round Dancing Club in Westfield, Wis. (where Rose and Stanley were charter members). She volunteered to organize the class at Endeavor, Wis. for the Civil Defense Group in conjunction with the Marquette Co. Homemakers. She did volunteer work at “Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission” Endeavor, Wis.. Rose and Stan were members of St. Mary’s in Briggsville, Wis. and joined St. Mary’s Church in Portage after moving there. In 2007, Rose moved to Sheboygan, Wis. to be near her daughter. In 2009, she became a resident of Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove, Wis. In 2017, she moved to Pine Haven Nursing Home in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.
Rose enjoyed traveling with her husband to the Island of Contadora, Panama, Mexico City, the Hawaiian Islands, Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and the Grand Cayman Island in the Caribbean. Even after Rose retired, she worked part-time jobs so she could still enjoy some traveling in the states with friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, watching musicals, and exercise classes to keep fit.
Preceding Rose in death, besides her parents and husband, Stanley, were her brother, Andrew Alotta of Salt Lake City, UT, and her sister, Marianne Catalano of Levittown, Long Island N.Y. She is survived by her brother, Roy Alotta of Brooklyn, N.Y., and five children, Richard (Jeanne)Hibbard of De Pere, Wis.; Tom (Linda) Hibbard of Portage, Mich.; Alice (Lowell) Stevenson of Sheboygan, Wis.; Mark (Diane) Hibbard of Mauston,Wis.; and LeRoy (Terry) Hibbard of Westfield,Wis. Surviving grandchildren, in order of afore mentioned children are Jenny and Brian, Andy and Kyle, Shaun and Eric, Ian and James; and step-grandchlidren, Ashley, Kelsey, and Douglas; and her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Vincent, Henry and William.
Rose made many valued friendships over the years and was thankful for the many neighbors who helped out in times of trouble. Also, many thanks to her caregivers at Harvest Home, Pine Haven and Heartland Hospice.
A 2020 summer memorial burial will be at the cemetery across from the Douglas Bible Church, in Douglas Township, Endeavor, WI (to be announced in the Portage Daily Register and Marquette Co. Tribune at a later date, a few weeks prior to the service).
Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Association in memory of Rose.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Sheboygan has been entrusted with Rose’s arrangements.
