Rose Marie Koberstein, age 97, of Baraboo

Rose Marie Koberstein passed away at the Grossmont Hospital in San Diego, Calif. on March 20, 2020. Born on Oct. 27, 1922, in Milwaukee, Wis. to parents Joseph and Marie Waters. She resided in Milwaukee, Wis. until her marriage to Durlin Koberstein at which time she left the city life and her job as a AT&T telephone operator to a farmers wife outside of Baraboo, WI. It was only after her six children were born did she return to work as a AT&T telephone operator in Baraboo, Wis. When the Baraboo phone Company’s office closed she transferred back to Milwaukee as a AT&T operator until retirement. She is survived by her children, Ann (Pat) Todd, Ruth Westcott, Edward (Eva) Koberstein, Charles (Carolynn) Koberstein, Allen (Kristin) Koberstein; brother, William Waters; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Lois Koberstein predeceased her.
After spending 32 years in beautiful San Diego weather her wishes for burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, Wis. The date will be determined by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Rest in peace, Mom. We love you and will miss you.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)