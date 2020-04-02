Rose Marie Koberstein, age 97, of Baraboo

Rose Marie Koberstein passed away at the Grossmont Hospital in San Diego, Calif. on March 20, 2020. Born on Oct. 27, 1922, in Milwaukee, Wis. to parents Joseph and Marie Waters. She resided in Milwaukee, Wis. until her marriage to Durlin Koberstein at which time she left the city life and her job as a AT&T telephone operator to a farmers wife outside of Baraboo, WI. It was only after her six children were born did she return to work as a AT&T telephone operator in Baraboo, Wis. When the Baraboo phone Company’s office closed she transferred back to Milwaukee as a AT&T operator until retirement. She is survived by her children, Ann (Pat) Todd, Ruth Westcott, Edward (Eva) Koberstein, Charles (Carolynn) Koberstein, Allen (Kristin) Koberstein; brother, William Waters; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Lois Koberstein predeceased her.