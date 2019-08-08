MONONA - Rose Marie "Rodie" (Yanz) Siebert age 87, passed away peacefully on Fri., July 26, 2019, due to a long standing asthmatic pulmonary disease, at Heritage Senior Living, Monona under the wonderful care of their staff and Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Beaver Dam to Frank and Lucille (Hupf) Yanz. Rodie was a lifelong learner. At a young age, she was said to have her nose always in a book. She graduated from the Columbus High School in 1949, and was a very proud 1951 graduate of the Columbia County Normal Teacher's College in Columbus. Rodie taught for two years in a one-room country school and later assisted in various schools. She was married to Edward Siebert on Oct. 10, 1953, in Columbus. The couple moved to Madison and built their home in Monona in 1956. As her children grew older, Rodie returned to work; working first as school secretary for Queen of Apostles and as typist for Dental Health Associates. Rodie loved to volunteer, whether it was for Great Books for the Monona Schools or working the Monona voting polls. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she served in many ways and together with her husband taught in-home religious education. Rodie so loved spending time with her grandchildren especially at Christmas, where baking at least seven different kinds of cookies was the norm. In her later years, she gained acceptance into MENSA. Not only did she love learning, she was brilliant at it. She knew she had a gift and shared it. Survivors include her daughters, Sheri (Jim) Smith of Dane, and Sue Widen of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Richelle Galle, Jed (Jenn) Smith, Bart (Kelley) Smith, Wyatt Widen and Whitney Widen; four great-grandchildren, Isalyn and Vito Galle, Lola and Soloman Smith; a sister, Carol Nickerson of Columbus; a niece, Michelle Larson; niece and god-daughter, Janine (Dan) Werry and their children Joshua and Nicholas; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed in 2009; in-laws Ed and Helen Siebert; brothers-in-law, Lyle Siebert and Richard Nickerson; nephews, Michael Nickerson and Lyle Siebert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Monona. Rev. Chad Droessler will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A special thanks to Nicole of Heritage for her care of Rodie, and Agrace Hospice case manager Michelle and caregiver Sue. Online condolences www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
