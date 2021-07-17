Roseleip, Dennis George

PORTAGE - Dennis George Roseleip, 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME, 302 E. Conant St. in Portage, Wis.

Military rites will be by the Portage Veterans Honor Guard.

Goodbye my love, until all three of us meet again.