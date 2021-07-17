Roseleip, Dennis George

PORTAGE - Dennis George Roseleip, 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME, 302 E. Conant St. in Portage, Wis.
Military rites will be by the Portage Veterans Honor Guard.
Goodbye my love, until all three of us meet again.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)