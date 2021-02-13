Roseleip, Dennis George

PORTAGE - Dennis George Roseleip, 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.

At his side were his wife, Kathy; his sister, Judy; her husband, Jon; and the VA chaplain, Eugene. Dennis was honored with taps and the last call for veterans by the VA staff.

Dennis was born April 28, 1939, at the Darlington Hospital, Darlington, Wis., to Gordon W. and Ruth (Moody) Roseleip.

Dennis took part in many sports in high school and received all-state recognition in football in 1956. Dennis graduated from Darlington High School in 1957.

Dennis served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and four years in the reserves.

Dennis married Kathleen Thayer on Oct. 6, 1965, and lived in Milwaukee and Butler, Wis. Their son, Dennis T., was born on Feb. 10, 1967.

Dennis had a wholesale milk distributorship in Milwaukee until 1987. They then moved to their country home outside of Portage, Wis. After moving Dennis worked security for Martin Security at Rayovac and Job 1 USA at Flexfoam.

Denny and Kathy lost their son, Dennis T., on March 13, 2015. Denny passed away one day before his son's 54th birthday.