Roseleip, Dennis George

PORTAGE - Dennis George Roseleip, 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.
At his side were his wife, Kathy; his sister, Judy; her husband, Jon; and the VA chaplain, Eugene. Dennis was honored with taps and the last call for veterans by the VA staff.
Dennis was born April 28, 1939, at the Darlington Hospital, Darlington, Wis., to Gordon W. and Ruth (Moody) Roseleip.
Dennis took part in many sports in high school and received all-state recognition in football in 1956. Dennis graduated from Darlington High School in 1957.
Dennis served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and four years in the reserves.
Dennis married Kathleen Thayer on Oct. 6, 1965, and lived in Milwaukee and Butler, Wis. Their son, Dennis T., was born on Feb. 10, 1967.
Dennis had a wholesale milk distributorship in Milwaukee until 1987. They then moved to their country home outside of Portage, Wis. After moving Dennis worked security for Martin Security at Rayovac and Job 1 USA at Flexfoam.
Denny and Kathy lost their son, Dennis T., on March 13, 2015. Denny passed away one day before his son's 54th birthday.
Denny loved talking to people and could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. He was part of the early morning McDonalds crowd until COVID. Denny was an avid deer hunter, and he enjoyed Packers games and Badgers football and basketball. He was a member of the American Legion and the NRA.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy; sisters, Beverly (Bob) Anderson and Judy (Jon Bill) McGettigan; sister-in-law, Celia Forsty; nieces and nephews, Richard (Karen) Anderson, Debbie (Leo) Timms, Diane (Randy) Hardyman, Darcy (Oscar) Aviler, Dana Villamagna, Michael (Amy) McGettigan, Miles (Misty) McGettigan, Jon Paul (Rhonda) McGettigan, Barbara Shore, Rick (Sheila) Dunn, Roxanne (Deon) Burgard, Terrie (Gary) Kurtz, and Lani (Bill) Swanson; and also many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Denny is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Gordon and Ruth Roseleip; son, Dennis T.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ervin and Mary (Moungey) Thayer; brothers-in-law, Jack Dunn, Bill Pribbenow and Marv Forsty; sisters-in-law, Elaine Dunn and Marie Pribbenow; nephew, BJ Pribbenow; and niece, Tammy Pobjoy.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date when people can gather in remembrance.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.
Goodbye, my love, until all three of us meet again.
