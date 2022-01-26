Rosella "Rose" Ada Crowley

Crowley, Rosella "Rose" Ada

SHEBOYGAN - Rosella "Rose" Ada Mae Crowley, age 79, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services.

Rose was born on August 19, 1942, to Lauren and Dorothy (Potter) Hindes in Baraboo, WI. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells Union High School with the Class of 1960. After high school, Rose graduated from Sauk County Teacher's College in 1962. She taught in several Wisconsin Dells area schools. During that time, she met the love of her life, John Crowley. Rose and John were united in marriage on October 14, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI. Together they raised four children, Anita, Kevin, Aaron, and David.

Rose was very skilled at embroidery and sewing. She was part of a sewing group that has gathered for decades as part of a "Stitch and Chat" club. She loved western movies and police and fire dramas. Rose was very proud of her grandkids and was always supportive and invested in their lives.

Rose is survived by her daughter: Anita Crowley; and two sons: Kevin Crowley and Aaron (Jennifer) Crowley; four grandchildren: Marcus, Nathan, McKenzey and Aadyn; brother, James Hindes; and other relatives and friends.

Rose is preceded in death by her loving husband, John; son, David; brother, Kenneth Hindes; parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Catherine (Kilbane) Crowley.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Rose at St. Dominic's Catholic Parish in Sheboygan on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 10:30 AM, with Father Mark Brandl officiating. A public visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral Home on Sunday, January 30, 2022, as well as from 10:00 – 10:30 AM on Monday, January 31, 2022, prior to the service at the church.

Rose will be interred next to her husband at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Lyndon Station.

Rose's family would like to thank the staff at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for the wonderful care that they have given her over the last several years. They would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful end of life care.

If you would like to share a message of sympathy with the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.