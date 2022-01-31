 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roselyn M. Alcock

Roselyn M. Alcock

BARABOO – Roselyn M. Alcock, age 93, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo.

Roselyn was born on September 30, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of John and Sophie (Messinger) Wirth. On July 9, 1955 she married Bernard J. Alcock in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Roselyn is survived by a daughter, Kelly Alcock; granddaughter, Emily Rose (Rob) Hutchinson; and great-granddaughter, Patience Rose Hutchinson. In addition to her husband and parents, Roselyn was preceded in death by a son, Bernard Sean Alcock.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

