RoseMarie Buss, 95, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - RoseMarie E. Buss, age 95, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hillside Manor.
The memorial gathering will be at St. Katharine Drexel – Mission Hall, in Beaver Dam, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Mike Erwin officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
RoseMarie Elizabeth Pelnar was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., to Louis and Elizabeth (Kotovsky) Pelnar. She was educated in Chicago and graduated from St. Anthony de Padua School of nursing in 1945. She was united in marriage with Victor Buss at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville on June 21, 1952. RoseMarie was a member of US Cadet Nurses Corp. during WWII, American Legion Auxiliary, 40&8 Cabane, Christian Women’s, and St. Anthony de Padua Alum. She retired in 1985 from Dodge County Community Health facility after 19 years.
RoseMarie was proud of her Bohemian Heritage and handed down recipes to her children and grandchildren, who were the love of her life. She enjoyed doing crafts to give to family and friends. RoseMarie loved to read, puzzles, and was an avid sports fan. It took her many years to change from a Chicago Bears fan to a Green Bay Packers fan.
RoseMarie is survived by her children, Paulette Kicinski, Christine Voirol, and Brian (Helen) Buss; grandchildren, Dominick (Jenna) Zirbel, Nicole (Jeremy) Feucht, Elissa (Christopher) Boyd, Jon (Annaliesa) Kicinski, Mikaela Voirol, Hunter Buss, and Hailey Buss; great-grandchildren, Avah Verville, Tristen and Henley Feucht, Parker Zirbel, Theodore Boyd, Jacek Kicinski, and Layla Colson; sister, Patricia Pelnar; sister-in-law, Ana Maria Pelnar; dearest friend, LaVonne Wille; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor in 2013; a daughter, Lisabeth; and brothers, Richard and Joseph.
The family thanks Hillside Hospice / HomeCare for the exceptional care that was given to RoseMarie. Thank you to Marita, Jeanne and Linda for being there to help with all of the tasks. Also, thank you to Beaver Dam Assisted Living for making her feel at home.
Memorials may be made in RoseMarie E. Buss’ name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish or to Hillside Hospice / HomeCare.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
