BARABOO – Rosemary Ableman, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her residence.

Rosemary was born on February 13, 1932 in De Soto, Missouri, the daughter of August and Agnes Rosenthal. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and on June 30, 1956 she married James Edward Ableman at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2010.

Rosemary worked as a Teacher’s Aide at West Elementary School in Baraboo for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing and playing bingo at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include her six children, Michael, David, Mary, Douglas (Barb), John and Lisa Ableman; grandson, Cody; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph, Vera and Daniel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.