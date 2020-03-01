Rosemary E. Coles, 96, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Rosemary E. Coles, age 96 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Rosemary was born on November 25, 1923,, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Allen and Esther (Schettler) Henke and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1941. On October 17, 1943, she was united in marriage to Maurice J. Coles at Trinity Church - United Methodist. Rosemary worked as a secretary for her husband's American Family Insurance Agency, and she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Alan (Jayne) Coles of Sun Prairie, Kathy (Rick) Schmitt of Beaver Dam and Steven (Brenda) Coles of Carrabelle, FL; grandchildren, Michele (Tony) Rens, Hollie (John) Worden, Todd Coles, Jennifer (Scott) Monthie, Trisha (Matt) Anderson, Cory Schmitt, Aaron Schmeckpeper, Joshua (Nicole) Coles, Zachary (Rachel) Coles, Rachel (Amy) Welsh, Sam Coles, Hannah (Albis) Rosario; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Barbara) Henke of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; brother, Winifred Henke; great-grandchild, Kalyn and other relatives.