Sept. 1, 1931—Jan. 20, 2023

PORTAGE – Rosemary Irene Martin, age 91, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Rosemary was born on September 1, 1931, to Raymond and Edna (Eby) Stoner in Lanark, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Clarence A. Martin, and made Portage their home, where they raised five children and spent many happy years together. They enjoyed travelling to the Northwoods as well as going to weekend trap shoots with friends to watch Clarence participate. She enjoyed watching the Packers and was an avid Brewers fan.

Everyone knew her as “Rosie”. She was an excellent cook and made many great meals for her family, especially during the holidays. Other favorite hobbies were knitting and crocheting, with beautiful gifts for everyone. After retirement as a payroll clerk for AMPI, she started a small business; “Rosie’s Wood n Stuff”, which she made numerous wood items of animals, flowers, figurines, that she proudly displayed at Portage Exhibit Plaza, as well as other craft shows. Rosie had a heart of gold and no one went without when she knew someone was in need. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl Ashworth of Baraboo; Gerald (Shirley) Martin of Pardeeville; Larry Martin of Pardeeville; William (Joyce) Martin of Portage; and Ricky (Lynn) Martin of Portage; six grandchildren; Angela (Dan) Schelvan; Shawn (Becki) Martin; Geoffrey (Trina) Ashworth; Matthew (Nicole) Martin; Jennifer (Michael) Nelson; and Daniel (Amy) Martin; her great-grandchildren: Devin, Jaxon, Samantha, Graham, Brogan, Rhys, Finley, Mary June, Hudson and Harrison; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Stoner of Connecticut, and her children; other nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna, her step-mother, Gladys Stoner, her husband Clarence, brothers, Donlon, Max, and Thomas, sister, Patty, daughter-in-law, Sharon, grandson, Bradley, and great-granddaughter, Eleanor.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aspirus Divine Savior, Agrace HospiceCare, and the staff at Our House for their loving care.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.