May 14, 1939—March 10, 2022

BARABOO—Rosemary June “Rosie” Stevens, age 82, of Baraboo passed away peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary, daughter of Dennis and Hazel (Simerson) McCarthy was born May 14, 1939 in Portage. She was a high school graduate. On March 12, 1955 she was united in marriage to Gerald Stevens; he preceded her in death on June 4, 2011.

She was employed by Teel, Industrial Coils, Servo and Eagle Signal as a Group Leader. In her later years she worked as a maid for hotels. The family will remember her for being a very kind and giving mother and grandmother that would help anyone in their time of need. Later in life Rosie and Gerald enjoyed camping with friends, watching the Packers and Badgers, and stock car racing. One of their favorite watering holes was the Square Tavern.

She is survived by her children: Jeff Stevens, Debra Steward, Rick Stevens, Penny (Dan Pierce) Nelson, Mark (Vanessa Patock) Stevens; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special friends: Rick Towers and Avis Borkenhagen; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; siblings, in-laws, and grandson, Danny Mente.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.