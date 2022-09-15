Sept. 5, 1927—Sept. 9, 2022

WEST ALLIS—Rosemary K. Lupo found peace September 9, 2022 at the age of 95.

Rosemary K. Mitchell and Samuel J. Lupo were married on October 21, 1967.

She lovingly accepted the seven Lupo children as her sons and daughters: Jim (Teri) Lupo, the late John (Louella) Lupo, Bunny (Don) Wollheim, Mary (Pete) Schmalz, Mike (Joan) Lupo, Liz Heath, Tom Lupo; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Sam and John.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith, her husband and family, her many friends and her community. We are forever grateful for her love.

Rosemary was born in Lyndon Station, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the School Sisters of St. Francis and Feeding America.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM at St. Rita’s Church, 2318 S. 61st St., West Allis. Visitation will be at the church, 4:00 PM until time of Mass. There will also be a visitation Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Lyndon Station, 117 N. Juneau St. 11:00 AM until time of Mass 12:00 PM. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery.