Dec. 26, 1936—Oct. 1, 2022

PORTAGE—Rosemary Rae (Welsh) Gibbs, age 85, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home, with her family around her.

Rosemary “Rosie” was born on December 26, 1936, in Portage, the daughter of Raymond and Thelma (Roblier) Welsh. She was a 1955 graduate of Portage High School. After HS, she briefly attended Madison Business College.

On a fun weekend girl’’ trip to Great Lakes, IL she met a handsome sailor named Delmar “Dean” Gibbs whom she would marry in 1967. They would spend the next several years stationed at different Naval bases across the country and in Guam.

In 1973, she and Dean moved home to Portage to settle down and raise their family. After Dean’s retirement, they were fortunate enough to spend 17 winters as “snowbirds” in Florida meeting many new life-long friends. Rosie was always the life of the party, whether in person, or more recently on Facebook. Her quick wit and sassy style were infectious. You could always count on her to have just the right joke (albeit sometimes even inappropriate) at just the right time.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Portage Elks Lodge #675.

She is survived by three children: son, Michael (Larissa); granddaughter, Charlotte of Chicago, IL; granddaughter, Courtney of Portage, WI; daughter Amy; daughter-in-law, Jacqui of Superior, CO; son Jason of Sun Prairie, WI. Other survivors include brother, William Welsh of Portage; generations of beloved relatives from both the Welsh and Gibbs families; four cherished goddaughters; and countless close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dean, and her brother, Patrick Welsh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Riley’s Bar & Grill in Portage after 12:30 p.m. where snacks and refreshments will be served. Please join us to raise a glass in honor of Rosie.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and will be donated to Columbia County Humane Society.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.