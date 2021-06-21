Roskopf, Roman "Romy" A.

HERMAN—On Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, Roman “Romy” A. Roskopf passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Patricia and Gerald Kohn, with his family at his side at the age of 90.

Roman was born on January 19, 1931 to Louis and Elsie Roskopf (nee Jacque) at home in Menomonee Falls, the fifth of nine children. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Heagney on January 19, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. Roman and Betty Ann owned and operated Romy’s Restaurant in Menomonee Falls, Roskopf Ford-Mercury of Mayville, and also farmed in the town of Herman. Roman loved animals, farming, tractors, and antique cars. The couple also enjoyed winters in Zephyrhills, Florida.

During his marriage to Betty Ann, they raised six children, Daniel, Deborah, Jean, James, Margaret, and Patricia.